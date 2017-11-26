A holiday tradition held every year during the first weekend of December, the MIAD Holiday Sale is your opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art and design work created by MIAD students and alumni at affordable prices.

Meet the emerging and established artists and designers who are behind the amazing creations, and shop for work in all media — from sculptures, paintings, photographs and furniture to cards, coasters, jewelry, handbags, ceramics and more.

Now in its seventh year, the MIAD Holiday Sale draws more than 1,000 visitors to MIAD’s campus in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Major proceeds from the MIAD Holiday Sale support the more than 120 participating students and alumni, while also benefiting MIAD student scholarships. MIAD’s galleries are open during the sale.

2017 MIAD Holiday Sale Dates and Ticket Prices

Thursday, November 30, 6 - 9 p.m.: Be among the first to see the art and design works for sale. Preview Night admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Friday, December 1, 5 - 9 p.m.: Sale, free admission

Saturday, December 2, noon - 5 p.m.: Sale, free admission

More information:

Get directions to MIAD and parking information.

2017 Information for Student & Alumni Artists and Designers

Calling all students and alumni! Showcase and sell your work at the annual MIAD Holiday Sale. Registration is required by November 10, 2017. Learn more about participating (PDF).



Sign up to sell your work today! Note: To register, please be sure to have images of your artwork ready, in a single JPG or PDF file.

Sponsored by:

Interested in partnering with MIAD? View MIAD Holiday Sale Sponsorship Opportunities or contact Vivian Rothschild at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 414-847-3239.