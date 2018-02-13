"Through the MIAD Creativity Series, the college will bring distinctive and internationally renowned creatives to Milwaukee from a broad spectrum of the visual arts to enrich the experiences of MIAD students while engaging the community in new ways of thinking about, and appreciating, the arts and the world of design."

MIAD Immediate Past Board Chair Madeleine Kelly Lubar

February 13, 2018

Jaime Hayon, an iconic international artist-designer, joins the MIAD Creativity Series February 13-14, 2018. He gives a public presentation, "Form Follows Function, and Then What?," February 13, 2018 at 6 p.m. in MIAD's 4th Floor Raw Space.

Generously supported by the Bert L. & Patricia S. Steigleder Charitable Trust. Additional support provided by Tim & Sue Frautschi.

Hayon's visit is co-hosted with the Milwaukee Art Museum. Hayon's current exhibition, "Jaime Hayon: Technicolor," is on view at the Milwaukee Art Museum through March 25, 2018. The museum will host an Artist Gallery Talk February 14 at 2 p.m.

About Jaime Hayon

With his installation projects Mediterranean Digital Baroque (2003) and Mon Cirque (2006), Jaime Hayon emerged as an artist-designer at the forefront of a new wave in contemporary design. He participated in London’s Design Week 2009 and had his first survey exhibition, Funtastico, at the Groninger Museum, in the Netherlands, in 2013.

Wallpaper magazine included Hayon in its Design Power List, featuring one hundred of the world’s most powerful players; Time magazine also lauded him as a “visionary” and one of the “most creative icons.”

Hayon has designed furniture, accessories, lighting fixtures, footwear, menswear and more for iconic brands such as Baccarat, Fritz Hansen, & Tradition, Magis, Swarovski, Whittman, Cassina and Arflex.

Photo courtesy of Hayonstudio. Portrait by Klunderbie.

Click on a bar to find out more about previous visiting creatives.

Rob Schrab - Embrace the Dumb: The Rob Schrab Experience

November 16, 2017 Rob Schrab - Embrace the Dumb: The Rob Schrab Experience

November 16, 2017 The MIAD Creativity Series welcomes Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated writer and director Rob Schrab November 14-16, 2017. He gives a public presentation titled "Embrace the Dumb: The Rob Schrab Experience" on Wednesday, November 15 at 6 p.m. in MIAD's 4th Floor Raw Space. Generously sponsored by the Argosy Foundation. About Rob Schrab Schrab is a MIAD alumnus (’92 Illustration). He has made his mark in Hollywood writing the Oscar-nominated animated film “Monster House,” co-writing an Emmy-winning musical opening for Hugh Jackman at the “81st Academy Awards,” and co-creating the critically acclaimed “The Sarah Silverman Program” for Comedy Central. Most recently, Schrab served as Consultant Producer of FOX's "Ghosted." Schrab also directed 19 episodes of “The Sarah Silverman Program,” as well as episodes of NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” and “Community,” Spike's “Blue Mountain State,” Adult Swim’s “Childrens Hospital,” and “The Mindy Project” for Hulu, among other projects. He conceptualized the trippy brainwashing sequence for the movie “Zoolander,” wrote/directed the internet promotion for “Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny,” produced VH1’s “Acceptable.TV” series, animated a segment for “Drew Carey's Green Screen Show” and directed the “Crooked Teeth” music video for Death Cab for Cutie’s Plans album. His Hollywood career launched in 1997 when the popularity of his cult comic book Scud: The Disposable Assassin was optioned by Oliver Stone and made into two video games. In 2003, Schrab co-founded Channel 101, a competitive digital festival that spawned talent such as The Lonely Island, Tim & Eric and Human Giant. Schrab continues to write, direct and animate feature film, television and digital media. He is originally from Mayville, Wis., and currently lives in Los Angeles.

Guerrilla Girls - Feminist Activist Artists

February 22, 2017 Guerrilla Girls - Feminist Activist Artists

February 22, 2017 They could be anyone. They could be anywhere. And after decades, the Guerrilla Girls are more relevant than ever. Nationally-recognized feminist activist artists the Guerrilla Girls join the MIAD Creativity Series February 22 - 23, 2017, with a public presentation Wednesday, February 22, 6 p.m. Their visit is generously sponsored by Katie Heil, Madeleine Lubar and the Bert L. and Patricia S. Steigleder Charitable Trust. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. RSVP preferred but not required to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . "The work of the Guerrilla Girls elevates cage bar rattling to fine art."

The New York Times "Their material remains true, outrageous and provocative."

ARTFORUM From the Guerrilla Girls website: The Guerrilla Girls are feminist activist artists. Over 55 people have been members over the years, some for weeks, some for decades. Our anonymity keeps the focus on the issues, and away from who we might be. We wear gorilla masks in public and use facts, humor and outrageous visuals to expose gender and ethnic bias as well as corruption in politics, art, film and pop culture. We undermine the idea of a mainstream narrative by revealing the understory, the subtext, the overlooked and the downright unfair. We believe in an intersectional feminism that fights discrimination and supports human rights for all people and all genders. We have done over 100 street projects, posters and stickers all over the world, including New York, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Mexico City, Istanbul, London, Bilbao, Rotterdam and Shanghai, to name just a few. We also do projects and exhibitions at museums, attacking them for their bad behavior and discriminatory practices right on their own walls, including our 2015 stealth projection about income inequality and the super rich hijacking art on the façade of the Whitney Museum in New York. Our retrospectives in Bilbao and Madrid, Guerrilla Girls 1985-2015, and our U.S. traveling exhibition "Guerrilla Girls: Not Ready To Make Nice" have attracted thousands. More info on the Guerrilla Girls.

Watch them on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Asher Israelow - Furniture Designer

November 16, 2016 Asher Israelow - Furniture Designer

November 16, 2016 Asher Israelow is the next visiting creative for the MIAD Creativity Series, Wednesday, November 16, 6 p.m. Furniture and building designer Asher Israelow joins the MIAD Creativity Series November 15 - 17. A public presentation, "Asher Israelow: Craft and Lore," is Wednesday, November 16, 6 p.m. Israelow says his talk will "be an exhibition of my studio process and projects where inlay, mapping and storytelling are major components of the work."

Watch Asher Israelow's testimonial about his visit. "I am attracted to most art forms and have a hard time distinguishing art from design. I think when design is done well, it becomes art."

Asher Israelow

About Asher Israelow Asher Israelow was born in New York City and graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with degrees in fine arts and architecture. Back in New York, he currently works at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, designing buildings and building furniture. Drawing on his training as an architect and a love of lore, Asher designs work for the modern explorer. All the materials are ethically and locally sourced, building upon the importance of origins. Each piece narrates the story of its materials, with an honest approach to joinery and a touch of conceit. The studio produces all original and small batch pieces designed to last for generations. The work emphasizes a handcrafted and emergent vision of contemporary culture.

Israelow was named a 30 under 30 Designer by Forbes Art & Style in 2012. Selected publications include: Creative Mapping

New York Times

Forbes

Financial Times

ELLE DÉCOR Image: Jewel Table; American Black Walnut, Solid Brass Details; 109 x 42 x 30"



Amos Kennedy - Print Artist

November 11, 2015 Amos Kennedy - Print Artist

November 11, 2015 Amos Kennedy joined the MIAD Creativity Series Wednesday, November 11, 6 p.m. Kennedy left his corporate job at the age of 40 to pursue his passion for printing and continues to redefine the rules of printmaking everyday. In 2008, a critically acclaimed documentary, "Proceed and Be Bold!," was produced about him by BrownFinch Films. During his week-long visit to MIAD beginning Monday, November 9, Kennedy was an artist in action. The community was invited to witness him printing in public spaces and view his variety of prints that tiled the walls of MIAD and were for sale during the public presentation. Kennedy's talk discussed the nature of printmaking and the content of his work. Kennedy enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study under Walter Hamady, a legendary book designer and papermaker, and earned an MFA in 1997. He later taught graphic design at the Henry Radford Hope School of Fine Arts at Indiana Universiry, before heading back home to the Deep South and dedicating himself to printing full time. Kennedy's Talk on November 11

Robert Sabuda - Pop-up book artist

February 25, 2015 Robert Sabuda - Pop-up book artist

February 25, 2015 With generous sponsorship by Eileen and Barry Mandel, Robert Sabuda joined the MIAD Creativity Series as the seventh visiting creative on Wednesday, February 25, 6 p.m. Sabuda's public presentation, "The Science and Art of Paper Engineering," was from 6 - 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A moderated by Bonnie North, WUWM Lake Effect Producer and Co-Host. A reception and Boswell Book Company hosted book signing was from 7:15 - 8 p.m. The presentation, reception and book signing were on MIAD's Fourth Floor, 273 E. Erie Street. MIAD Professor Christiane Grauert says, "Robert Sabuda persistently pushes the boundaries of what is feasible within pop-up design. He will provide an insight into his challenging negotiation of artistic vision and engineering considerations." About Robert Sabuda:

Robert Sabuda is a #1 New York Times best-selling children's book creator, leading children's pop-up book artist and paper engineer. Sabuda's recent books, such as those depicting the stories of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan have received wide popular and critical acclaim. He is a two-time recipient of the New York Times Best Illustrated Book Award and has over five million books in print. He is the co-creator of the Encyclopedia Prehistorica pop-up trilogy, which has been translated into over 25 languages worldwide. Sabuda appears regularly on the television programs The Today Show, Good Morning America and Martha Stewart where he shares his enthusiasm for creativity, children's book art and literature. He has also been an associate professor at Pratt, where he began a program in Paper Engineering that continues to encourage the next generation of paper artists. He lives and works in New York. Arrangements for the appearance of Robert Sabuda made through Simon & Schuster Speakers Bureau, New York, NY. Special information about the book signing, hosted by Boswell Book Company:

A variety of Robert Sabuda's books were available for purchase to have signed, including his newest release, The Dragon & The Knight: A Pop-Up Misadventure. Book prices range from $18-35. Event attendees were able to bring their own books to be signed. Boswell pre-ordered books were available at the event by ordering form through boswellbooks.com. RSVP preferred, but not required to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Watch a video of Sabuda's work.

More information on Robert Sabuda.

Mark Dziersk - Managing Director, LUNAR Design

November 12, 2014 Mark Dziersk - Managing Director, LUNAR Design

November 12, 2014 November 12 - 13: Mark Dziersk, Managing Director at LUNAR Design "Design Thinking, Creativity & Risk" Wednesday, November 12, 6 p.m.

MIAD's Fourth Floor

Sponsored in part by the Bert L. & Patricia S. Steigleder Charitable Trust Mark Dziersk is the Managing Director at LUNAR Design, based in Chicago. He is a recognized expert in industrial design and brand management, and has worked for a large range of clients including Hewlett Packard, Unilever, Dell and Nestle. Dziersk is also a sought-after contributor to Fast Company magazine, holds more than 100 patents and has won numerous awards, including IDEA Gold and ID Magazine Best of Category. He is past president of the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), and the current editor of Innovation Magazine for IDSA. Fast facts:

Designed Dove's award-winning "Real Beauty" campaign

Fast Company's blogger for "Design Finds You" Recent articles by Dziersk include:

Head Before Hands: When Design Meets Strategy

Brand Bloodlines More information on Mark Dziersk.

